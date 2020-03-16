Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the Abule-Ado explosion as a situation he has never seen before.The governor also described the scene of the explosion as a ‘war zone’.Sanwo-Olu said this during an assessment of the scene of the explosion on Monday morning alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.“I must confess I have never seen anything of this magnitude before, it’s like a war zone,” Sanwo-Olu said during the inspection.He also inspected the Bethlehem Girls College in Abule Ado, which was completely destroyed by the explosion.Following collateral damage caused by the unfortunate explosion Sanwo-Olu said he has set up a N2 billion relief fund to alleviate losses suffered by victims.Sanwo-Olu, however, on behalf of the state government, announced the donation of a N250 million as capital base for the relief fund.