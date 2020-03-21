



Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), says another body has been retrieved at the Abule-Ado explosion site bringing the total number of fatalities to 22.





Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure when he visited the scene of the explosion to monitor the ongoing rescue operation by the agency on Friday.





The explosion which occurred on March 15 led to the loss of lives and the destruction of several cars and houses.





According to him, the body was retrieved in the evening during the continuous operation by the agency’s response team.

“A total of 468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp at Idando,” he said.





“One person is still missing as we speak.





“Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who are in need of shelter and food.





“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene.”





He added that the agency would continue to provide updates while the enumeration is still in progress.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, govenor of Lagos, set up a N2billion emergency relief fund for victims of the incident. He also announced that a committee has been set up to investigate the explosion.



