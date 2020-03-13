 Lagos athletes protest unpaid allowances | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Lagos athletes protest unpaid allowances

Athletes representing Lagos State, on Friday, staged a protest at the entrance of the Governor’s Office at Alausa, Ikeja.



The protesters complained about poor welfare, unpaid allowances and unredeemed pledges made to them by the Lagos State Sports Commission.



