The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said “the political empire” of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Lagos “is intact and strong.”Obasa spoke following the crisis rocking the Lagos Assembly, which saw four lawmakers suspended on Monday and their offices sealed.The Speaker was alleged to be fighting with Bayo Osinowo, aka Pepper, a former member of the House, who is also the current senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly.The four affected lawmakers were said to be members of Pepper’s camp.The Speaker, in a statement, said instilling discipline among members of the House of Assembly did not equate with friction in any form between him and members of the party.Obasa noted that Tinubu had gone through a lot building the APC in Lagos and Nigeria, adding that nobody in his right senses would do anything to be a clog in the wheel of the party’s progress.“Tinubu remains everything to the continued success of the party he built from the scratch and nurtured up to this moment.“It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured,” he added.Obasa maintained that the party in Lagos was united and that the removal of the two principal officers and the suspension of two others was a measure to ensure that the legislature remained strengthened.“The legislature must remain strong at all times, especially in relation to Nigeria’s democracy because it is often the hardest hit when issues in the democratic journey pop up,” he added.Obasa, while insisting that the House was united, said 33 members sat at plenary on Tuesday with the newly elected principal officers.