The Public Affairs Unit of the state Ministry of Transportation made this known in a statement in Lagos.It said that the construction works by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would replace the worn-out Elastomeric Bearing, and Expand the Metallic joints on the bridge.The statement said that other repair works included construction of drain gully, jacketing, skin repairs of the piers and laying of asphalt.“The repair works, which will take duration of 20 weeks, would be done in two phases to ease traffic movements.“The first half of the construction works will last for the first 10 weeks; thereafter, the second half would commence equally and last for 10 weeks.“The closure has been slated for between 8.00p.m and 8.00a.m daily to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of the repair works.“Therefore, road users are advised to comply with the traffic diversions to minimise inconveniences in movements, as they will be allowed to ply only the available sides of the roads while the construction works lasts,” it said.According to it, the Lagos State Government appeals to residents of the state, especially motorists plying the corridor to bear the pains.It added that the project was being executed for the safety of residents and seamless movement that would meet the transportation needs of the larger populace.