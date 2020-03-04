The Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday amended the Kwara State University Law and changed the name of the institution from Abubakar Olusola Saraki University to Kwara State University.The Kwara State University (Amendment) Bill 2020 was one of the four amendment bills passed by the Assembly on Tuesday which it said would drive best practices in the education sector and local government administration in the state.A statement from the Assembly read partly, “The Kwara State University (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which reverted the name of the University from Abubakar Sola Saraki University to Kwara State University has been passed and forwarded to the governor for approval."