



It was a mini King’s College Lagos reunion as Ituah Ighodalo, seasoned economist and senior pastor of Trinity House, met up with Muhammad Sanusi II, the former emir of Kano as he arrived Lagos on Friday night.





Ighodalo, who is a close friend of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), visited Sanusi after he arrived in Lagos from Abuja.





Ighodalo and Sanusi belong to a long list of Kings College Lagos alumni, which includes Atedo Peterside, former chairman of Stanbic IBTC; Hakeem Belo-Osagie, former the chairman of the board of directors of the United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Anthony Enahoro.





After a warm meeting, Ighodalo, who prayed for the deposed emir, thanked God for Sanusi’s safe return to Lagos.





“When one door shuts, you open another one; what people meant for evil you always turn to good, so we thank you for the safe return of your son, our emir, our friend, our brother, our husband, our uncle,” he prayed.





“We thank you for keeping him, we thank you for not putting him to shame. We thank you that you are going to make something great out of this, so blessed be your name forevermore.”





While praying for the greatness of the nation, Ighodalo prayed that Nigeria will be more tolerant of the truth.





Ighodalo is not just a pastor but a revered accountant and economist who has served at different levels in Nigeria.





He obtained a BSc combined honours degree in economics and accounting in 1982 from the University of Hull, England, and qualified as a chartered accountant in July 1986.





He attended a business management course at the Harvard Business School, Boston, in 2011.





Sanusi travelled from Awe to Lafia, Nasarawa, then to Abuja, and finally to Lagos, where he was reunited with his family — all in less than 12 hours.



