Award winning filmmaker and cinematographer, Kemi Adetiba has shared her concerns about coronavirus. The movie director took to her Twitter page on Thursday to speak on her fears — shortly after the coronavirus outbreak was declared pandemic.Adetiba said, unlike New York City that has become “a mess” in recent times due to the disease, Nigeria is currently ahead with respect to the fight against the spread of COVID-19.“Countries with better health care systems are struggling under the sheer weight and number of patients. Nigeria is ahead right now. Let’s do everything to stay that way,” she wrote.“Me that I’m in Lekki Phase 1, ain’t going nowhere… The bulk of my immediate family is in New York. NY is a mess right now. Folks displaying symptoms are unable to get tested unless critical.“We can’t afford to have the virus come in, hoping we can contain if it does. It’s laughable to think that we will handle a pandemic better than the US or UK if an outbreak happens. Respect the virus.“If you have 9000 critical cases at once, what hospital will adequately take care of them? How many ventilators do we have in this country? Beds? Health care personnel?”It was gathered that ever since the coronavirus broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, more than 4000 lives have been lost globally to the disease with over 100,000 cases confirmed across over 100 countries.“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID19 outside China has increased 13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled,” said the World Health Organization (WHO).