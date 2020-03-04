Kemi Adetiba, a Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer has been named as one of the 55 ground-breaking women in entertainment according to NetflixTo celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, Netflix is partnering with UN Women to launch a special collection “Because She Watched” curated by ground-breaking women in entertainment from around the world.“Because She Watched” is a special Netflix collection of series, documentaries and films to celebrate International Women’s Day. The collection, which will be available all year, is curated by female creators from behind and in front of the camera, who live all around the world, including Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava DuVernay.From “Unbelieveable” and “Luna Nera” to “Orange is the New Black“, “Lionheart” and “Sex Education“, female creators have enabled audiences around the globe to see themselves and new perspectives on screen. These series, films, documentaries and the creators behind them have started important, often hard, conversations that have helped to challenge the way we see the world.Created for International Women’s Day, the collection celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us. These series, films and documentaries have started important, often difficult conversations that have helped to challenge the way we see the world.An excited Adetiba took to her Instagram page to share the positive news.According to her: “I am honored to be one of the women from around the world (and one of the only two women from Africa 😉) to curate a collection of titles on Netflix for their 158 million members globally called “Because She Watched”, celebrating the power of women’s stories and the official IWD 2020 theme of Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights launching on Feb. 27.@netflix tasked me to choose a couple films (and write on my reason of choice) that inspire HER in some way, sparking important conversations or cultural change related to gender equality, one that features a groundbreaking role not previously portrayed on-screen before or features female talent behind the camera.Want to know the film(s) I chose? Please take some time to visit the link… And I hope you enjoy it”