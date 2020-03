“In response to that, the commission drew the attention of the learned colleagues on the binding decision of the court of appeal which affirmed the Kano State High Courts decision that settled the power of this Commission to investigate allegations of corruption against any person in the state as decided in the case of Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption Commission & 1 IRS V. Baba Salisu and 26 ors), 2019 LPELR 47107 CA.