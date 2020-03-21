Juventus striker, Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).He made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.He tweeted, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”Also, Juventus on its website confirmed the status of the player.The club said, “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus.“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday, March 11.“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”