Juventus have confirmed that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first star from the Italian top flight to have contracted the virus.The Serie A club said they will implement the necessary isolation procedures for allindividuals who had come into contact with the 25-year-old.Juventus added that Rugani, who was an unused substitute during the 2-0 victory against Inter Milan last weekend, is ‘currently asymptomatic’.The impact of the news is likely to hold substantial consequences for both Serie A and the Champions League. According to reports, the Inter’s squad may also go into isolation., quoting Football Italia reported that the club held a training session on Wednesday, and speculated that the squad and staff may have to also be placed into quarantine as well.Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is spending time in Madeira to avoid coronavirus after the suspension of the top division, with the talisman staying away from training at the club’s facilities in Turin to avoid any risk of infection.