







General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed those who will die from the deadly Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.





Pastor Adeboye, fondly referred to as Daddy GO, made the revelation on Sunday in his sermon titled ‘peace be still’, when he said “only those whose appointed time has come will die” from the virus in the country.





“When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.





“God knows those who are His; so when He says the plague will not come upon His children, that does not include everyone. God will separate pretenders from those who are serving Him genuinely.





“I told you earlier that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday so that they will know that God is still in charge,” Pastor Adeboye said.





Recall that since COVID-19 broke out in Nigeria, only one death as a result of the virus has been recorded. The death recorded was Suleiman Achimugu, the former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company.