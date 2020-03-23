 JUST IN: Lagos discovers three new coronavirus cases | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » » JUST IN: Lagos discovers three new coronavirus cases

4:24 PM 0 , ,
A+ A-

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The ministry via its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.

“The first case is a Ukrainian who arrived in Nigeria on March 15 via a vessel.

“The second case is a United Kingdom-based Nigerian, who arrived in the country on March via BA75.


“Third case a UK-based Nigerian, who arrived Lagos on March 13 via TK625.”

Details later…



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top