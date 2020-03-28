 JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » JUST IN: Fresh video of Presdient Buhari in Aso Villa emerges today as he receives briefing on COVID-19

4:55 PM 0
A+ A-

While rumours of President Buhari's perceived whereabouts continue to trend on social media, NigerianEye has just obtained a new video of President Buhari on Saturday (today) receiving briefing on the Coronavirus epidemic by the Minister of health and DG of NCDC who visited him at Aso Villa


The president looked to be in perfect health and shape contrary to the rumours making the rounds


WATCH VIDEO BELOW...











Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top