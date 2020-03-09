



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has reacted to report that the Kano State Government has dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.





The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led government had on Monday dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano.





Following Sanusi’s dethronement, the state government immediately named one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.





Bayero, until his selection and subsequent appointment by the four kingmakers in the state, was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four New Emirs created by the Ganduje administration.

Against the backdrop of the dethronement, Sanusi was reported to have been banished and moved to a location in Nasarawa State.





However, Omokri mocked Sanusi over the report of his banishment to Nsarawa State.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide expressed hope to visit the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in Nasarawa.





“Lying manipulative fifth columnist like you. Used and dumped by the

@OfficialAPCNg. You have gotten your comeuppance. I hope you enjoy Nasarawa. It is my desire to visit you there and look at your face and tell you that my God is bigger than yours! No apologies!”