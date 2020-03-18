







An EFCC witness, Stanley Ani, on Tuesday, told an FCT High Court, that N36.5 million was not remitted to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as revenue.





He made similar statement at the last court hearing.





The EFCC had charged Philomina Chieshe, a JAMB revenue officer who claimed a snake swallowed the money in her custody and her boss, Samuel Umoru, the state coordinator in Makurdi office.





They were slammed with eight counts bordering on conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.





NAN reports that both, however, pleaded not guilty.





Testifying as the prosecution fourth witness (PW2), Ani told the court that EFCC discovered that N29 million was credited to Chieshe’s account between January 2014 to February 2017.





“N2 million came in as her legitimate earnings from JAMB as salaries, allowances as well as dividends as a member of JAMB co-operative society.





“We also discovered that N26.9 million came in from various agents who were contracted by her to sale e-facility cards and remit to the Zenith account.





“From her account we discovered that there were no remittance to JAMB rather, almost all her withdrawals were through ATM,” he said.





On cross-examination by A. I. Ihejirika, Umoru’s counsel, Ani stated that there was no outright statement written as money from the sale of e-facility.





He revealed that Chieshe explain to detectives that Umoru usually collects money from the proceeds of e-facility as IOU.





Justice Peter Affen thereafter adjourned the case until June 1.