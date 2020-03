Lafarge’s Industrial Director, Segun Soyoye had said in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that “The Italian came for a business visit. He was in Lagos on Monday and slept at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Our driver took him there, and when we observed abnormal temperatures and symptoms, we quickly instituted an Emergency Response Team which is led by the Company’s CEO; we have to find a way of analysing and identifying not only the Italian but also the other contacts.”