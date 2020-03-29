According to the government, this comes as part of efforts to protect its citizens from contacting coronavirus (COVID-19) which has killed thousands of people around the world.The evacuation was supervised on Sunday by Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in the nation’s capital.He told reporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja that the evacuation became necessary due to the global increase in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.A private Nigerian airline is airlifting the Israeli nationals on a direct flight to Israel, which is the first time there will be a direct flight to the country from Nigeria.A total of 274 Israelis made up of embassy staff and others working for private companies in Abuja were onboard the flight.