



Smile Nigeria has advised persons who visited its Abuja regional office in the last five days to self-isolate themselves.





Smile, an internet service provider with headquarters in Lagos, raised the alarm via its Twitter account.





The company explained that one of its sales agents may have been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus.





It added that the office has been disinfected, closed down and all its employees directed to self-isolate.





“We are concerned that one of our Sales Agents based in Abuja may have been in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus”, the company said.





“Further to the above, as a precautionary measure our Abuja Regional Office have been thoroughly disinfected/sanitized, and closed while employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.”





The service provider urged those who feel sick or exhibit any of the symptoms to contact the National Centre of Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555599.





The development coincides with the confirmation by Fidelity Bank that one of its staff tested positive to COVID-19.





Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have risen to 65.





The new patients are in FCT (1), Bauchi (1) and Lagos (12).





“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” NCDC said.





Coronavirus has caused about 25,000 deaths globally and affected 200 nations.



