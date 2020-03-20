The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Thursday said it had suspended bye-elections for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Imo North Senatorial District and Plateau South Senatorial District.The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement also said the commission postponed the four senatorial bye-elections given the health emergency occasioned by coronavirus pandemic and the preventive measures put in place by the government.He added that the postponement would remain until the situation normalised.He, however, explained that the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively, were not affected by the postponement.