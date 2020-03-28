The Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in partnership with Guaranaty Trust Bank (GTB) OB Saturday unveiled a 110-bed fully equipped COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Onikan.
The governor took to his Twitter account to share the news...
Our 110-bed fully equipped Onikan #COVID19 Isolation Centre in partnership with @GTBank is ready!— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 28, 2020
We are excited about our private sector partners that are answering the call to assist us with visible impact. Our government will leave no stone unturned to protect our residents. pic.twitter.com/MMBk5ikWYh
We thank the CEO of @Gtbank, Segun Agbaje and the management team for their effort in getting this done. We are working assiduously to stem the rate of transmission of the #COVID19 virus in the state especially from people that returned from abroad. pic.twitter.com/Or8gauuUnn— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 28, 2020
