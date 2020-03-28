 IN PICTURES: Lagos state unveils 110-bed fully equipped #COVID19 Isolation Centre in Onikan | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in partnership with Guaranaty Trust Bank (GTB) OB Saturday unveiled a 110-bed fully equipped COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Onikan.

The governor took to his Twitter account to share the news...







 MORE PICTURES BELOW...









