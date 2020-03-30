Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has directed immediate closure of all motor parks operating within the state.
The directive was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.
He said the directive was in furtherance of efforts by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus in Imo.
Uzodinma on Saturday announced a lockdown of the state and prohibited activities in churches, markets, marriages, burial ceremonies among others.
