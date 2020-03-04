



Mike Tyson, a former American professional boxer, has broken down in tears while speaking about his mental health struggles — 15 years after quitting boxing.





The 53-year-old, who was acclaimed as the undisputed heavyweight champion during his time, had retired from boxing back in 2005 after a 20-year career which saw him win several titles.





Speaking during the latest episode of his podcast Hotboxin, Tyson recounted how quitting boxing left him feeling like a shadow of his former self.





According to him, fighting is all he ever studied.

“I’m a student of war. I know all the warriors. From Charlemagne to Achilles – the number one warrior of all warriors – and then Alexander and Napoleon, I know them all,” he said.





“I read about them all. I studied them all. I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring.





“I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone. I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying, I’m not that person no more, and I miss him.”





Admitting that he now feels “empty” like he’s “nothing” because he’s no longer the most feared fighter in the world, Tyson added that discussions like these leave him in tears.





“Sometimes I feel like a b***h. I sound cool like I’m a tough guy. But I hate that guy. I’m scared of him. I don’t want that person to come out because if he does, hell is coming with him,” he added.



