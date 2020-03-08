



Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has debunked claims that he is part of those plotting the removal of the embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





Governor Bello who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, on Saturday said he will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of the party.





“Governor Yahaya Bello will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of APC.





“His interest has always been the peace and stability of the party.





“He is a true party man whose interest is the continued political relevance even beyond 2023,” he said.





Report had claimed that some governors and some ministers are behind Oshiomhole’s ordeal because they intend to hijack the party for personal gains.



