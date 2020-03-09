The 2019 Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Sunday said he was firmly resolved never to give up on the struggle for a better Imo State and for a better governed Nigeria.He spoke in his statement on the Supreme Court’s rejection for a review of its January 14 judgment which sacked him as the governor of Imo State and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the state.He said, “I accept trials and difficulties as part of life as they enable one to become wiser and more sympathetic to the plights of others in similar circumstances. But I am firmly resolved never to give up on the struggle for a better Imo State. And for a better-governed Nigeria.“On Tuesday, March 3, the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave a ruling rejecting our application to set aside its earlier judgment of January 14 on the Imo State governorship election. This is certainly not the outcome we wanted and I know how disappointed you must feel.”Ihedioha said whatever may be the personal injury he suffered as a result of the alleged miscarriage of justice, his main concern in the episode was not about him.