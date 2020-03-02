







The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo Governor and order a fresh governorship election in the State.





Kanu, in a broadcast via Radio Biafra on Sunday, warned that nothing short of a fresh election would be acceptable by the people.





The IPOB leader said the apex court judges should respect the wishes of the people and reverse itself in the judgement or cancel 2019 election in the State.





“No matter what their plan is, Imo (Supreme Court ) judgment must not stand. We are warning the whole world, I do not know who Emeka Ihedioha is; frankly speaking, I do not care, but what happens in Imo affects everybody. It must not be allowed to stand to avoid disaster and chaos.”





According to Kanu, who has been broadcasting from abroad, the only reason the Federal Government wants to have Imo at all cost is to have the governor as stooge to perfect its secret plans in the state.





“It is very clear why they are not looking for any other place in Biafra land, but Owerri,” Kanu added.





“What they wish to occupy Owerri for is spiritual. Those of you who are blind in spirit cannot see that the caliphate needs Owerri very much, they believe they can strangle us.





“Bayelsa is not important to them, what they are looking for is Imo. I do not want people to be led astray by the judgment that was obtained in Bayelsa case,” he said.