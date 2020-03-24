Popular media personality and the host of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award, AMVCA, IK Osakioduwa, has debunked rumours that he has contracted coronavirus.IK shared a video on his social media on Monday, March 23rd in which he cleared the air on reports suggesting he had infected other people who attended the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which he hosted, after returning from the UK.In his words, “I’m seeing people passing messages on WhatsApp that I travelled to London, came back with the coronavirus, took it to the AMVCAs, took it to some clubs.“I haven’t been to London in a very long time. I haven’t been to that club… I don’t have coronavirus” he saidWatch the video below;