The Nigerian’s driven shot to open the scoring against the Austrians, after some skilled ball juggling in the build-up, took home 32 percent votes.The former Watford striker’s goal in the Emirates FA Cup win against Derby County, however, failed to make the top three.Ighalo narrowly beat off fierce competition from Scott McTominay, whose memorable late goal against Manchester City received 26 percent.Bruno Fernandes’s first strike from open play for the Reds, at Everton, finished third in the poll with 16 percent.Ighalo joined Manchester United on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January.