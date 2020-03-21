



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it arrested Okoi Obono-Obla, former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), in Abuja on Friday.





Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the commission, who disclosed this in a statement, said the arrest followed his “months of running from the law”.





The commission had declared Obono-Obla wanted after he refused to honour an invitation over allegations of forgery and financial impropriety.





It directed security agencies to arrest him wherever he is found.

Okoduwa said the former SPIP chairman was arrested along Aso Drive, opposite the Millennium Park, Abuja on Friday afternoon.





“Obono-Obla’s arrest by operatives of the commission on Friday in Abuja, comes after he was declared wanted in October last year by ICPC for repeatedly failing to honour invitations sent to him,” she said.





“The commission, while investigating allegations of abuse of office, certificate forgery and fraud amongst others, had wanted Obono-Obla to appear before it to clear his name.





“ICPC had kept surveillance on his movements and activities for some time until he was finally arrested along Aso Drive opposite the Millennium Park Abuja on Friday afternoon.”





She added that the suspect was taken to the ICPC headquarters and “run through custody protocols including medical profiling”.





Obono-Obla had denied the allegations against him, saying the action of the ICPC by declaring him wanted was an attempt to ridicule and embarrass him.





He also denied being invited by the ICPC for questioning before he was declared wanted.



