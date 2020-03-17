Curvy actress and social media influencer, Destiny Etiko has stated that she will not always cook for her husband. The talented young actress made this known via her Instagram page.In her words:“I don’t always have to cook for my future hubby, I AM A WHOLE MEAL “.The sexy actress who loves to wear clothes that shows off her curves once said when it comes to fashion, she loves to show off her ‘killer curves’.“I love to dress classy. I love clothes that show my killer curves”, she said in an interview with Punch.Asked about her preference in men, she said:” I like a guy who is tall, dark and loves me. I love attention a lot so I like a guy who wants to know what is wrong with me whenever my mood changes. I love a guy who will support my career because getting to where I am today hasn’t been easy. I pray that God gives me a man who understands me and supports my career. I don’t want a man that will destroy what I have built over the years”.