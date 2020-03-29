The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE. (1/2) — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) March 29, 2020

He said this via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.Dangote’s status had come under doubt by many Nigerians over suspicion that had contact with some governors and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who tested positive.He tweeted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being.“As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE.“Coalition Against COVID-19 is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders&our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against COVID-19.“We are in this together and I am optimistic we will overcome.”