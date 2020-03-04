Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Tuesday, said he spent an average of $2m monthly on charity.The Catholic priest disclosed this while presenting N18.8m bank draft to the management of the Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu, on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a non-profit arm of his ministry.He equally gave N50,000 and a bag of rice each to 200 Enugu members of the Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria.Mbaka explained that the N18.8m was to cover accumulated free medical services that the hospital had rendered to indigent people on his bill, amounting to over N14m.He said, “We are basically here to continue the relationship that this wonderful health facility has with our charity organisation and Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria.“We presented a bank draft worth N18.8m to them to cover the accumulated bills of indigent patients they had treated at our instance, plus a deposit for other indigent patients that would come here in future.“We do this every day and it is on record that there is no month that I don’t spend at least $2m on charity. So, this visit is just one out of several charity outings that we undertake without any publicity.”