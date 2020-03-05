Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has insisted he remains the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the order of an Abuja Federal High Court early Wednesday that he should vacate office.Chief Press Secretary to the embattled chairman Simon Ebegbulem while reacting to the court order said Oshiomhole remains the Chairman because APC’s lawyers had filed for a stay of execution of the judgment ordering his removal from office.“Our legal department is studying the matter and we have filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling.“With those processes, Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party,” Ebegbulem said.