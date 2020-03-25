Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, said he had done the coronavirus test having been exposed to two persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; and the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive on Tuesday and have been quarantined.Bala and Kyari met with governors and ministers last week.In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fayemi wrote, “I just took the Covid19 test having gone into self-isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.“I look forward to an all clear and I have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”