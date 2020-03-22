



There was drama at the God’s Glory Ministry in Jos, when Rufus Aplang, a groom reportedly walked out on Judith, his supposed bride, on their wedding day.





According to NAN, Judith collapsed inside the church and was taken to an undisclosed hospital around Plateau State Polytechnic, shortly after the incident on Saturday.





Aplang had left guests and worshipers in shock when he walked out of the church when it was time to take the marital vows.





Unconfirmed sources told NAN that Aplang walked out of the church to execute a 10-year plan to disgrace his supposed bride on their wedding day.

Julian Dogo, a witness at the event, said the fleeing groom gave shocking answers to the pastor while he was taking his marital vows.





“When Aplang was asked by the Pastor, if he was ready to take Judith as his wife for better or for worse, he said `no’” Dogo was quoted as saying on Sunday.





“The Pastor put the same question to him, and he replied, ‘Pastor, I heard you clearly, and understand English very well and my answer is still No’





“The curious Pastor then asked him `but you are well dressed and came ready for this wedding, why?’, to which Aplang replied ‘sorry, I made up my mind 10 years ago to disgrace her on our wedding day’.





“As soon as he said that, he walked out of the Church, and was followed by his best man and his friends who drove out of the Church premises.”





Peter Sani, best man to Aplang, who also narrated the incident, described it as very “embarrassing,” wondering why his friend would do such to a lady he had dated for 12 years.





“Aplang is my childhood friend, Judith has been a friend and sister too, and he dated her for over 12 years.





“I was in the church to serve as a best man, and also as a fulfilled man to witness their wedding, but I was shocked and highly disappointed with what happened in the church today,” he said.





Sani, who attributed his friend’s behaviour to some sort of diabolism, added that Aplang’s action was not ordinary.





“This is not ordinary; Aplang will always confide in me on any issue if he had the plan to walk out on the altar he would have told me.





“What happened today is unimaginable, I came out of the church weeping profusely” he added.