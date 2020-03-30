The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, has admitted that he tested positive for coronavirus, according to the twitter handle of the Presidency, @NGRPresident.In a letter he wrote the public, Kyari said he tested positive last week and was proceeding to Lagos on Sunday for further tests based on medical advice.He claimed to feel well as he had yet to experience any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.Kyari added that he would soon resume work.The letter read in part, “I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols the government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon.”