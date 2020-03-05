



Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progress Congress, APC, has refused to confirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s position in his (Oshiomhole) ordeals.





On Wednesday a FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja, suspended Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.





The court ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his removal as the APC chairman.





Justice Danlami Senchi gave the ruling in an application of interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.

During a brief telephone chat on Thursday, Simon Ebegbulem, the Media Aide to the former Edo State Governor, was asked if President Buhari was solidly behind his principal, and he said “No comment.”





Speaking further, the APC Chairman’s aide described the Abuja High Court’s judgment as strange, adding that only the National Working Committee, NWC, of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the party, according to its constitution, has the power to suspend Oshiomhole.





He added, “The next action as I said yesterday is that our lawyers have filed for Stay of Execution, and they have appealed that ruling, so the whole thing is before the court now. Let’s see how it turns out.





“The issues of whether the court has the power to sack the National Chairman of the party is another issue. These are the issues. The whole thing is strange to us and that’s why we’ve gone back to the court to interpret it because, according to the APC constitution, the only organ that can suspend the National Chairman, not even the ward, is the NWC of the NEC.





“That is the only organ that can suspend the National Chairman. That is why we went back to the court so as to seek proper interpretation.”



