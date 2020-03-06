



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has denied the allegation that he took money from the International Oil Companies, IOCs, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC or other agencies within his ministry for the sake of the elections in Bayelsa.





Responding to the allegation by Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership in a statement on Thursday, Julius Bokoru, the Special Assistant on Media and public affairs to the Minister of state for Petroleum ResourcesChief Timipre Sylva, challenged the Coalition to produce evidence of its strange allegations.





On the allegation that former governor of Bayelsa state purportedly acquired a certain facility for the conduct of the recent gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa State, Bokoru said that the allegations was by “far the pettiest and most preposterous, comical even, if you look at it without the bile of its engineers.





“Further investigation further revealed that the purported leader of the group doesn’t seem to have any digital footprint save for publications that seems to suggest he was arrested by the EFCC for claiming to be a prophet and duping a victim the sum of 2.6 million naira,” he said.

Bokoru called on Journalists to confirm and authenticate their stories before publication as Journalism is a noble profession and there is an enormous number of Nigerians practicing it with integrity and value.





“It is shocking this story did not end at gossip blogs, where all unfounded, malicious and obviously fabricated story belong”, he concluded.





The Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the alleged $30million used by the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 Bayelsa gubernatorial election.



