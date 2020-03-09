Fuji music maestro, Abass Akande Obesere has opened up on his relationship with busty actress and video vixen, Cossy Ojiakor.Recall that years back, Obesere featured Cossy in his music video, ‘Apple Juice’. The video sparked various reactions as a result of Cossy’s sensual dance.In a chat with Boombuzz, the self-proclaimed ‘Omo rapala’ revealed that he didn’t have any amorous affair with her.“I didn’t discover Cossy Orjiakor it was Gbenga Adewusi of Bayowa films that discovered her. She approached us at that time and told us she wants to become a star. So Bayowa told her that she already has what it takes to be a star. He added that men cannot resist staring at her boobs. She said she doesn’t mind.Unknown to many, Cossy is a quiet lady. She is very reserved lady, but when it comes to entertainment she is not gentle. It was Bayowa who sold the idea of her featuring in my ‘Apple Juice’ video.I don’t even have Cossy’s number. If someone needs it, I would have to contact Gbenga Adewusi. I didn’t have any romantic affair with her. We were just having fun in the music video”