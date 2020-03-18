Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor has opened up on her love for the plight of the girl child.The revered actress made this known while sharing her experience as a speaker at the first annual girl child conference tagged ‘More than just a Girl’.The actress, who posted the activities that took place at the event, was seen addressing students and speaking to them. She repeatedly told the females that she is passionate about the welfare of the girl child.“I am passionate about the welfare of the girl child,” she said.Continuing, she wrote: “Getting inspiration from the first annual girl child conference 2020 tagged ‘More than just a girl’ in Akwa Ibom State. Special thanks to the wife of the commissioner of police Ekiti State and senior special assistant to Akwa Ibom State governor small/medium enterprises Mrs Janet Amba.”Recall that Ozokwor stated in an interview that there is nothing wrong in actors playing romantic roles, adding that it is part of their job.“There is nothing wrong with that as it is part of the job of an actor. However, as adults, I believe that we know the difference between right and wrong. While portraying a romantic scene, things shouldn’t be taken overboard and made obscene. One of the most important roles of movies is to teach people; we just need to make sure that we are not passing the wrong messages.”