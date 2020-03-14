Ever since Nigerian singer, Lynxxx stated that he had become a born-again Christian, many of his fans thought he was going to release a gospel album. However, the ‘Fine lady’ singer has stated that is he is not ready to release a gospel album.According to him: “It has been five years since I have been a born again Christian and I’ve never said I am doing gospel music. I am still Lynxxx and I still make good music. The only difference is that my lifestyle has changed. I am not releasing a gospel music or album anytime soon because I don’t feel like God has pointed me in that direction. However, expect new music from me, he said.Asked why he has been off the music radar, Lynxxx stated that he has been focusing on building businesses.“For the past five years, I have been building businesses. To be realistic, I cannot bequeath a music career to my children but I can give them businesses I have built for them to inherit. I no longer think about myself alone. Now, I am concerned with building and leaving something for generations to come. If I have been able to sustain myself without making music for a certain period, it means I have been doing the right thing by thinking of more ways to generate income.”