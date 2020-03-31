



Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state governor, says the lockdown of the state as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari would commence on Friday.





Buhari had ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory (FCT) from 11pm on Monday.





However, while speaking at a press conference during the inauguration of the isolation centre in Ikenne, Abiodun said in Ogun, the lockdown would be effective from 11pm on Friday.





He said he appealed to the president to shift the movement restriction in the state so that there would be enough time to adequately supply food to the people.





“I have been in consultation with the presidency and I have requested that he graciously allow us in Ogun state to prepare for this lockdown in terms of ensuring that we have enough food banks across the three senatorial districts so that people would have enough food supply,” the governor said.





He said the president “graciously” accepted.





Abiodun appealed to the people to abide by the observe social distancing and practice good hygiene as advised by the ministry of health.



