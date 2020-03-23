Tomi Odunsi, actress and songwriter, has taken to social media to celebrate her “first Mother’s Day” in a very grateful albeit unusual manner.





Mother’s Day is an annual celebration observed in several countries across the world to appreciate the influence of mothers in society.





Nigeria observed this year’s edition of the celebration on March 22.





In a post shared on her Instagram, the actress appreciated God for restoring her after struggling with miscarriages on four different occasions.

She also recounted losing her cousin to cancer which left her sad until her story changed for good unexpectedly again.





“Happy first Mother’s Day to me! After four horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in every way,” she wrote.

“He came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy.





“In my few weeks of being a new mum, it’s been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it. To all who have experienced lose, God will restore you!





“Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers in every capacity of mothering. You are a HERO!” she wrote.





The actress, best known for playing Salewa in the television series ‘Tinsel’, welcomed her first baby with Seun, her husband, earlier this year. The couple had tied the knot in July 2016.