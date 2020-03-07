Armed men suspected to be herdsmen attacked the Mbanyiar community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and raped wife of the Acting District Head of Mbawa, Chief Oliver Chado and his two sisters-in-law.Mbawa is a community in Governor Samuel Ortom’s village.It was learnt that the 11 herders invaded Mbawa and started shooting sporadically after they chased the Acting District Head away from his house before they raped his wife.The herdsmen, who were said to be heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, also reportedly destroyed crops stored in food barns.Chado, who confirmed the incident to journalists, disclosed that the herdsmen last week invaded the community and killed many domestic animals including goats, pigs and chickens and took others away alive.