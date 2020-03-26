There were insinuations that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had gone into self-isolation on Wednesday after possible contact with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.The CoS had tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday.He had travelled to Germany via Egypt on March 7, 2020 and was accompanied on the trip by the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission, Prof. James Momoh, and the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.He developed severe cough during a meeting on containing the coronavirus in Nigeria on Sunday.On Monday, the health minister presided over a press conference held in Abuja where he gave an update on coronavirus.He was however conspicuously absent during the receipt of medical items donated by Jack Ma at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday.The Permanent Secretary at the health ministry, Abdullahi Mashi, received the items on behalf of the Federal Government.The Wednesday press briefing on coronavirus was not held.Top ministry officials who were contacted by our correspondent could not confirm if he was in isolation but they did confirm his absence from office.When our correspondent called his mobile telephone, there was no response, while a text message sent to the line was not replied.