Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has set up a N2 billion relief fund for victims of the recent explosion in the state.
He made the announcement while addressing journalists at the scene of the explosion on Monday.
The incident which happened at Soba community in Abule Ado area of the state led to the loss of lives and property.
