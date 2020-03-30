



The family of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammad on Monday promised to give N2million to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alhaji Adamu Duguri, the governor’s elder brother who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.





NAN reports that the N2m reward was offered in a statement in Bauchi on Sunday by Alhaji Adamu Barde, on behalf of the family.





Duguri was abducted by gunmen in Bauchi State at about 7:30pm on March 25.





The police had while confirming the incident said Duguri was kidnapped at a tailor’s shop in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi State.





However, Barde while soliciting for information leading to Duguri’s return appreciated everyone for their prayers and love.





He said “The family wishes to announce the sum of N2m payable to whoever provides information leading to Adamu Mohammed’s safe return.”



