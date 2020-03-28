



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to explosion which destroyed houses at Eleyowo, Akure, along Owo-Akure highway.





Over a hundred buildings were in the early hours of Saturday destroyed following an explosion that rocked Ondo State.





The explosion occurred around 1 a.m.





According to residents of the area, a terrifying loud bang was heard when everyone was already asleep.

Reacting, the Governor said he has been briefed by security chiefs and efforts were being made to ascertain if there are casualties.





He explained that the explosion occurred when a convoy transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state developed a fault while in transit along the Akure Owo Road about 2km from the Akure Airport.





He tweeted, “Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.





“Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties. Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because.





“It is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated . Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.



