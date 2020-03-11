



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to reports that he received money and cars from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support its candidate, David Lyon in the last governorship election.





The former president in a statement on Wednesday signed by his Spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, refuted claims that he received N300 million or bulletproof cars to support Lyon as alleged in some reports making the rounds.





Jonathan described the allegations as fictitious and provocative.





He requested that those with proof of payment should tender it in public, adding that the allegation is part of conspiracy against Jonathan and his family.

The statement read: “In the first place there was no reason for APC or anybody else to offer money and vehicles to the former President for logistics over an inauguration programme in which he was not involved.





“We make bold to state that there is no vehicle in the possession of former President Jonathan given to him by the All Progressive Congress. This is an insufferable lie. If anyone on earth knows of such a vehicle, they should expose the particulars of the said vehicle to the public.





“The claim by this group is therefore nothing but a fairy-tale scripted to tarnish the good reputation of the former President whom Nigerians and the rest of the world hold in very high esteem.





“It is a poor script written with the intention of causing distrust and inciting Bayelsans against themselves.





“What Bayelsa needs now is peace, unity and progress, and not this noxious orgy of mud-slinging and mischief-making.





“As far as we are concerned, the Bayelsa elections have been won and lost at the polls and the courts; we therefore urge all groups to accept the transition in good faith.”





Recall that the Supreme court in February struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC) suit, seeking a review of the judgment that sacked David Lyon as Governor-elect.





Justice Amina Augie who read the judgment, stated that the application lacked merit and maintained the decisions of the court are final.